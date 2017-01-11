JetBlue Is Offering $49 Flights for the Next Two Days

Stop everything you're doing, even if it's watching Bachelor in Paradise, because JetBlue is offering an insane flight deal today and tomorrow only.

If you book by August 12th at 11:59pm, you can travel from September 1st-November 20th, Monday through Friday, with fares as low as $49. That's right, you can fly to the beach and be an ACTUAL BACHELOR IN PARADISE for less than you'd pay for this NutriBullet juicing system.

Currently, a flight from Jacksonville to Fort Lauderdale is $49, San Juan to St. Maarten is $69, and Detroit to Fort Lauderdale is $74. You can also fly from Washington, DC to West Palm Beach for $89, New York to Jacksonville for $99, and Chicago to San Juan for $144. All of the deals can be found here.