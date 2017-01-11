JetBlue Is Offering $49 Flights for the Next Two Days

Stop everything you're doing, even if it's watching Bachelor in Paradise, because JetBlue is offering an insane flight deal today and tomorrow only.
If you book by August 12th at 11:59pm, you can travel from September 1st-November 20th, Monday through Friday, with fares as low as $49. That's right, you can fly to the beach and be an ACTUAL BACHELOR IN PARADISE for less than you'd pay for this NutriBullet juicing system.
Currently, a flight from Jacksonville to Fort Lauderdale is $49, San Juan to St. Maarten is $69, and Detroit to Fort Lauderdale is $74. You can also fly from Washington, DC to West Palm Beach for $89, New York to Jacksonville for $99, and Chicago to San Juan for $144. All of the deals can be found here.
There is a caveat, of course: blackout dates are September 4th-7th & October 12th (all cities) and November 4th-9th (JFK, LGA, EWR). And, obviously, you have to book by tomorrow night. But with alluring Jet Blue sale slogans like "The Beach Is in Reach," how could you say no?!
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and thinks that juicing system looks cool. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.