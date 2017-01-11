Travel

Cheap Flight Alert: $40 RT Flights on Frontier

By Published On 08/25/2015 By Published On 08/25/2015
Flickr/Mohmed Althani

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Yes, that's right: for roughly the same price as two IMAX movie tickets, you can score round trip flights to/from many of the country's biggest cities. This massive savings is only available for Tuesday/Wednesday departures from September through November, making them perfect for an impromptu, week-long vacation. 

Qualifying itineraries include LA to/from Chicago, SF to/from Chicago, and NYC to/from Miami, Atlanta, and Denver. If you're not in any of those cities, well, sorry. Maybe move somewhere more relevant?

Related

related

The 10 Cheapest Big Cities in America

related

The 12 Cheapest European Airports to Fly Into From the United States

related

What's the Cheapest Day to Book a Flight?

related

The 10 Cheapest Big Cities in America

Since Frontier's website is currently down (thanks to the influx of deal-seeking users), you'll have to use Google Flights to search for available fares and lock in these low prices for yourself.

You'll also have to purchase your return ticket separately, since the deal only applies to one-way flights, but the fare calendar still shows plenty of Tuesday/Wednesday departure options to choose from in September (as of this writing). You just have to book as soon as possible. Like, now.

Head over to Google Flights to plug in your city, then book using Expedia (or one of its competitors) and snag one of these ultra-cheap fares for yourself.

Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he’s out of vacation days for this year. Follow his depressing tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com  

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Taliban Shot Me, and I Still Say You Should Vacation in Afghanistan

related

READ MORE
Don't Stand Under a Tunnel Tree When It Falls

related

READ MORE
The Countries With the Best (and Worst) Airfare Deals in the World

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like