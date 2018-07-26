Flights to These 20 Cities Are About to Get Waaay Cheaper in August

August is actually a weirdass time to travel. Some combination of oppressive heat, oppressive crowds, school vacation, and government recess makes a strong argument to just seek shelter in your apartment the whole month. I feel you, but there are some truly fun places to visit in August... there are also some truly cheap places to visit in August. And there are, happily, those few destinations that fall squarely in the sweet spot of that Venn diagram.
So where can you go to salvage an otherwise sweaty and uneventful month for not-that-much money? The good people at the travel app Hopper did all the flight-price number-crunching your human brain was not meant for and predicted which cities, both at home and abroad, will have the steepest price drops for flights in August. Here are your 20 best bets for a cheap end-of-summer getaway.
DOMESTIC
1. Long Beach, California -- $185 (49%)
2. Houston, Texas -- $231 (38%)
3. Washington DC -- $199 (27%)
4. New Orleans, Louisiana -- $224 (27%)
5. Albuquerque, New Mexico -- $215 (24%)
6. Denver, Colorado -- $175 (23%)
7. Portland, Oregon -- $208 (21%)
8. New York City, New York -- $254 (21%)
9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- $206 (21%)
10. Tampa, Florida -- $199 (20%)
Long Beach? Heck yes, you should go to Long Beach. I’ve had parking tickets more expensive than what it’ll apparently cost you to get to Long Beach -- flights will be down a whopping 50% this month. Moving on down the list, I grew up in the Denver area and fully endorse it as an August destination for a whole load of aesthetic reasons, but also one important logistical one: Colorado is dry. A humid 75 degrees is vastly more distressing than a dry 95 degrees in Denver. You’re a good person; don’t spend your last vacation of the summer feeling like a soggy piece of garbage.
Speaking of soggy garbage, flights to New York are down 21%! Now, I live in NYC and August is a sticky, swampy time. It smells like trash, which can be charming if it smells like your trash, but not so great for out-of-towners. So snag the cheap plane ticket for like, October, when the leaves are pretty and all that stuff.
INTERNATIONAL
1. Madrid, Spain -- $580 (31%)
2. Antigua Island, Antigua and Barbuda -- $649 (31%)
3. Tokyo, Japan -- $571 (30%)
4. London, United Kingdom -- $594 (29%)
5. Hong Kong, China -- $533 (29%)
6. Seoul, South Korea -- $589 (29%)
7. Bangkok, Thailand --$588 (28%)
8. Barcelona, Spain -- $566 (27%)
9. Taipei, Taiwan -- $583 (27%)
10. Zurich, Switzerland -- $678 (27%)
On the international side, you’ll find savings for flights to Madrid and Barcelona, but be warned -- big metropolitan regions in Italy, France, and Spain bottom out in August because that’s when locals take their own vacations. This leaves the big cities empty of Europeans (and open restaurants) yet also wildly overrun with tourists -- defying all laws of time and space to resemble ghost towns and Times Square simultaneously.
The move here, I think, is to ride that sweet 27% discount into Barcelona, rent a car, and drive down the coast to Bunol. You might not recognize the name, but you’ve heard of Bunol whether you realize it or not. Come August 29, it’ll transform once again into the site of La Tomatina, the famous Spanish tomato-throwing festival that is in a very literal sense the largest food fight in the world. There’s a limited supply of tickets -- a modest 20,000 -- so get in on it early if you can.
Tokyo, thankfully, is already one of the best places to travel in August. Sometimes things just line up for you.
Remember that these predictions aren’t 100% guaranteed, but they predict this stuff with 90% accuracy, so if you trust condoms you should trust Hopper. The easiest way to snag these cheap airfares is to download the Hopper app, plug in your desired travel dates and destinations, and wait for them to alert you when prices start plummeting. Or you can do your cheap flight sleuthing yourself -- up to you, mister.
