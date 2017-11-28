Flights to These Cities Are Going to Get Dirt Cheap in December

You know what’s a seriously underrated part of the holidays? Christmas movies. All year, winding down at the end of the day means scouring Netflix until you give up and watch a particularly unnerving episode of Criminal Minds. Not in December. In December we have endless Christmas movies on TV, where your night can end with Jimmy Stewart realizing his life really is wonderful. Or with Billy Bob Thornton and Lauren Graham boffing in the front of his car while she screams “F*** me Santa!” Whatever your flavor.
Another cool thing about Christmas movies: They show a glimpse of the holidays in all kinds of different places, giving us a little travel bug to go along with our Christmas cheer. And since every person you email between Thanksgiving and New Year's responds with an out-of-office message, December can be the perfect time to take a few days and actually go there. Our friends at the travel app Hopper looked at data from literally millions of flights, crunched the numbers, and found the spots both in the States and abroad where flight prices traditionally drop like a lump of coal into Charlie Brown’s stocking. And December’s results are tempting.
It's Halloween Every Day at This Tim Burton-Inspired Bar
On the domestic side, you can relive the Miracle on 34th Street, or like 900 other Christmas movies, with flights to New York City down 29% to an average of $206. If saving hostages from Nakatomi Plaza is more your Christmas thing, you can get your John McClane on in LA with flights to Long Beach down 48% to $175. See where Bad Santa got his start in Miami, with flights down 32% to $205. Or best of all, peruse the thrift shops of Cleveland looking for a leg-shaped lamp then lick every telephone pole in sight, with airfares there down 27% to $260. The other top US destinations aren’t too shabby, either.
Domestic
1. Long Beach, California -- $175 (48%)
2. Miami, Florida -- $205 (32%)
3. Denver, Colorado -- $144 (30%)
4. New York, New York -- $206 (29%)
5. New Orleans, Louisiana -- $217 (28%)
6. Oakland, California -- $146 (28%)
7. Washington, DC -- $263 (27%)
8. Cleveland, Ohio -- $260 (27%)
9. Atlanta, Georgia -- $216 (27%)
10. Houston, Texas -- $249 (26%)
On the international side, if you’re yearning to fly to London and profess your love to your best friend’s wife via handwritten signs, now’s your shot, champ. Flights there are down 38% to $647. Airfares to Paris should drop 38% to $582, just for the love of Kevin, don’t forget your kid at home -- most burglars aren’t that inept. Those Christmas movies set in New York you loved so much? A bunch of them were actually shot in Vancouver, where prices drop 33% to $224. Flights to Trinidad and Tobago are also down 34% to $648, which has absolutely nothing to do with Christmas movies but Carnival is coming up and, trust me, it’s way better than Christmas. Other spots around the world are dropping, too.
International
1. Madrid, Spain -- $584 (51%)
2. London, UK -- $647 (38%)
3. Paris, France -- $582 (38%)
4. Cartagena, Colombia -- $493 (35%)
5. Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago -- $648 (34%)
6. Barcelona, Spain -- $576 (34%)
7. Vancouver, BC -- $224 (33%)
8. Lima, Peru -- $643 (33%)
9. Tokyo, Japan -- $576 (33%)
10. Managua, Nicaragua -- $496 (33%)
Unlike Michael Caine finding his Christmas spirit and giving Kermit the Frog the day off, nothing here is guaranteed. Hopper’s predictions run about 95% accurate -- more believable than a 6-foot-5-inch elf, but still not as dependable as a red-nosed reindeer in the fog. If you wanna track these flights, you can download the Hopper App, enter your desired dates and destinations, and wait for them to alert you when prices drop. Or spend your evening scouring online for cheap flights instead of watching stupid Christmas movies. Suit yourself, Mr. Grinch.
Whether you choose to experience the Christmas season on your television or get out and see it somewhere new, there are some great deals to be had on airfares in December. Remember, plane tickets make just as good of gifts as anything you can wrap. And there’s absolutely no chance you’ll shoot your eye out.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.