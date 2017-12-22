January Will Be the Best Month to Snag the Cheapest Flights of 2018

At first glance, January is pretty much the worst. The holidays are over, but it’s still miserably cold. College football is finished by the second week, and all we’re left with sports-wise is hoping the Patriots lose. And they never do. It’s a long, dreary month.
So here’s a full-on blast of sunshine: January is far and away the cheapest month of the year to book air travel, according to Skyscanner -- one of the best travel apps in existence for finding cheap flight deals. So get those rusty dopamine receptors fired up again, you’re about to click the “buy tickets” button.
Skyscanner’s analysis of plane tickets sold over the past two Januarys reveals that domestic flights are, on average, 16% cheaper than they are the rest of the year. International travel is an even better deal, as flight historically drop an ear-popping 36%. The prices drop most dramatically during the first two weeks of the year, so if you’re planning spring break or a big summer blowout, you’re best served to book as soon as you can after the ball drops.
But it’s a limited window. Airfares begin to inch up towards the end of January, peaking in March when they’re actually far ABOVE average, at 13% for domestic flights and 56% for international. So buy now for travel later.
“It’s best to look ahead and start planning now to see the biggest savings,” said Skyscanner spokeswoman Randi Wolfson. “The window for savings is clear and narrow. Given the predicted spike, this is the ideal time to search and book flights, and finally choose a New Year’s resolution you’ll be more inclined to keep.”
Where are prices going to drop the most?
To answer that question we looked to our friends at Hopper, another stellar app that has analyzed literally billions of flight prices over the years, crunched the numbers, and found 20 destinations both here in America and abroad where flight prices are predicted to drop bigtime in January.
All of these are spots where you can make your New Year’s resolutions a reality. Perhaps 2018 will be the year you finally finish that screenplay, head to Hollywood, and talk about it nonstop with all your new coworkers at Barnie’s. Get typing, pal, because LA and Burbank top the domestic deals, with flights down 43% and 41% respectively.
This might also be the year you develop a respectable short game, with golf hotspots like Phoenix, San Diego, Palm Springs, and Fort Myers, Florida in the top 10. Or maybe you wanna make self-care the goal after that humdinger of a 2017 we’ve all had. You’re golden, gordo: Chicago’s deep-dish and beer menus make the list too, down 24% to $199.
Domestic
1. Los Angeles, California -- $328 (43%)
2. Burbank, California -- $599 (41%)
3. Savannah, Georgia -- $222 (29%)
4. Las Vegas, Nevada -- $178 (28%)
5. Phoenix, Arizona -- $198 (27%)
6. Orange County, California -- $276 (25%)
7. Fort Myers, Florida -- $224 (25%)
8. Chicago, Illinois -- $199 (24%)
9. Palm Springs, California -- $256 (23%)
10. San Diego, California -- $261 (23%)
As for the international flights, you can join your friends who work in real estate and vow to learn Mandarin this year, since flights to Shanghai will be down 30% to $1,026. Learning to surf is always an admirable goal, and you’re just a short train ride from one of Europe’s top spots in Porto after a cheap flight to Lisbon, down 32% to $622. If you’ve kept talking about creating fake Facebook pages to try and undermine foreign elections, but just can’t find the time, ya know, with the kids and all, flights to Moscow will be down 29% to $1,020. Word on the street is someone there can teach you.
International
1. Delhi, India -- $1,100 (42%)
2. Cartagena, Colombia -- $354 (35%)
3. Copenhagen, Denmark -- $516 (34%)
4. Morelia, Mexico -- $742 (33%)
5. Lisbon, Portugal -- $622 (32%)
6. Stockholm, Sweden -- $578 (31%)
7. Shanghai, China -- $1,026 (30%)
8. San Pedro Sula, Honduras -- $659 (29%)
9. Oranjestad, Aruba -- $418 (29%)
10. Moscow, Russia -- $1,020 (29%)
Much like your success as a Hollywood screenwriter none of this is guaranteed. It is, however, a helluva lot more likely since Hopper predicts this stuff at about 95% accuracy. If one of these destinations has inspired you, you can get alerts to when prices drop by downloading the Hopper app, typing in your desired dates and destinations, then waiting for the magic to happen. If you’ve got flexible travel dates and destinations, you can also go into Skyscanner, select the “cheapest month” and “search anywhere features” and they’ll find the best deals from your home airport. If your resolution is just to get better at researching and tracking flight deals, you can watch those prices yourself. It’s your year to be your best you. Not ours.
So cheer up, winter blues man. January is going to be the month where you set your grand plan for 2018 in motion, and finally get out and do all that stuff you always regret not doing in December. With the cheapest flights of the year at your disposal, there’s reason to get excited about January. And you can stop hoping Tom Brady gets injured.
