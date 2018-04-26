Flights to These 20 Cities Are About to Get Way Cheaper in May

The longest winters in the history of non-Game of Thrones winters has finally wrapped, and as fast as you stuff your parka back into some moth-infested shelf, you’re ready to get a running start on summer. It’s not time to go broke yet, but it is definitely time to go big. Flight deals. We’re talking about seeing high bluebird skies and climbing in a plane to go play in them.
Enter the good folks at the travel app Hopper, who have analyzed billions of flights prices over the years. We hit them up for some number-crunching, and instead of doing their actual jobs, they figured out the cities in the States and abroad where historical data say flight prices are likely to drop the most this month. You can thank them with a $2 draft from 5-7pm.
Staying stateside, there’s no better place to loosen your tie and do things you’ll have to apologize for on Monday than Las Vegas, who heads the list with airfares down 25% to $210. If your idea of breaking free involves hitting the links instead of the bars, both Phoenix and Palm Springs will have cheap flights (and their last spot of tolerable weather) in May with airfares down by 20%. Or combine the great outdoors with great beer specials at America’s backyard patio in Asheville, North Carolina. Here you’ll find bike trails galore, the most breweries per capita of any US city, and flights down 20% to $363. Behold, your domestic discount leaders:
1. Las Vegas, Nevada -- $210 (25%)
2. Chicago, Illinois -- $202 (23%)
3. Los Angeles, California -- $220 (22%)
4. Richmond, Virginia -- $265 (22%)
5. Cleveland, Ohio -- $222 (21%)
6. Phoenix, Arizona -- $223 (21%)
7. Boston, Massachusetts -- $187 (20%)
8. Fort Myers, Florida -- $275 (20%)
9. Asheville, North Carolina -- $363 (20%)
10. Palm Springs, California -- $319 (19%)
On the international side, you’ll find margaritas considerably cheaper when you roll into Puerto Vallarta, where flights will fall 21% to $287. More into rum-infused drinks? Lucky you, Aruba, Turks and Caicos, and Grenada all make the list, with flights down 21%-37%. Or perhaps, like that guy who stays until 10pm on Friday, you can’t get enough of winter and would rather drink vodka indoors this May. Moscow will see airfares down 32% to $1,257. But maybe tell everyone you’re Canadian. The rest of the best overseas deals:
1. Oranjestad, Aruba -- $465 (37%)
2. Moscow, Russia -- $1,257 (32%)
3. Shanghai, China -- $484 (24%)
4. Grenada, Grenada -- $596 (23%)
5. Lisbon, Portugal -- $627 (23%)
6. Manila, Philippines -- $645 (23%)
7. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico -- $287 (21%)
8. Providenciales, Turks and Caicos -- $341 (21%)
9. Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago -- $418 (21%)
10. Melbourne, Australia -- $971 (21%)
None of this is guaranteed, natch, but at 90% reliability, Hopper’s advice is probably the best advice you’re gonna get. If you see something here you like, download Hopper, enter your desired destinations and dates, and wait for the alert when prices start dropping. Or kill time at work until the weekend searching for cheap flights.
What better way to celebrate the demise of winter than seeing how the rest of the country -- and the world -- celebrates the dawning of warm weather. With cheap fares aplenty you have no excuse not to make the most of May. Just don’t ruin it by ever mentioning to anyone that September is just 100 days away.
