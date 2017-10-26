Flights to These Big Cities Will Be Mega Cheap in November

November kicks off the season when people stop humblebragging about their new kale-and-maple-syrup diet, and instead boast about eating their body weight in stuffing. The holidays are our time to eat with reckless abandon. Thanksgiving is always the main event, but let’s face it -- food always seems to taste a little better somewhere new.
To help you figure out where to celebrate America’s cheat month, our friends at the travel app Hopper crunched airfare data from literally millions of flights from this time of year to see which destinations historically drop the most in price. Good news for you, you globetrotting gastropod, there are some top-notch food destinations on this list.
Within the country, food all-star New Orleans tops the list, with a post-Halloween 26% drop in airfares down to $262. Southern culinary standout Charleston is also cheaper, down 20%, to $298, with some lovely warm fall weather to boot. Philadelphia and its Stephen Starr spectacular will be down 22%, to $214. Or if you’d prefer the subtle flavors of an ice cream bar shaped like mouse ears, Orlando is down 20%, to $167.
Domestic
1. New Orleans, Louisiana -- $262 (26%)
2. Minneapolis, Minnesota -- $187 (26%)
3. Dallas, Texas -- $163 (24%)
4. Orlando, Florida -- $167 (24%)
5. Burbank, California -- $187 (22%)
6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- $214 (22%)
7. Savannah, Georgia -- $197 (21%)
8. Los Angeles, California -- $179 (20%)
9. Charleston, South Carolina -- $298 (20%)
10. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina -- $171 (20%)
The overseas eats are no less impressive, with flights to everyone’s culinary darling Lima, Peru down 33% to $601. Tapas in Madrid or pasta in Rome will be a much bigger part of your travel budget, with flights to those cities down 33% and 30%, respectively. And just for kicks: Singapore, home to arguably the world’s greatest street food scene, is falling 27%, to $499.
International
1. Cali, Colombia -- $652 (37%)
2. Delhi, India -- $731 (35%)
3. Lima, Peru -- $601 (33%)
4. Madrid, Spain -- $549 (33%)
5. Seoul, South Korea -- $528 (31%)
6. Taipei, Taiwan -- $598 (30%)
7. Rome, Italy -- $651 (30%)
8. Bangkok, Thailand -- $469 (29%)
9. Singapore -- $499 (27%)
10. Hong Kong -- $543 (27%)
Much like losing any of this weight with your New Year’s resolution, there are no guarantees here. But Hopper does claim to predict this stuff with 95% accuracy, so if you’re piqued, just download the app, enter your desired destination and dates, and wait for an alert when flights drop. If you’d prefer to scour flight prices daily to burn a few extra calories, well, it’s not the weirdest diet we’ve heard of. You do you.
So go ahead, pour yourself an aperitif and start researching where you want to go. This is the time of the year to treat yourself without much judgment. With some of America -- and the world’s -- best food cities about to see some seriously cheaper airfares, it’s high time you grab your friends and get to eating. January has plenty of time for kale.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.