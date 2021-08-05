The Cheapest Flight Deals to Europe Right Now Fly to Spain, France, and Italy—all for under $500.

Editor's note: The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to fluctuate rapidly and impact communities all over the world. If you’re venturing out, triple-check the opening status, entry requirements, and safety protocols for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Lisbon, Portugal Typical cost for economy: $850

Average cheap flight deal: $369

With vibrant mosaics and a sweet spot on the shores of the Atlantic, Lisbon is a deeply captivating city. You’ll love it even more with flights from San Francisco, Miami, New York, and Boston for under $400 (though a direct flight will run you a little bit extra). Typical cost for economy: $850Average cheap flight deal: $369With vibrant mosaics and a sweet spot on the shores of the Atlantic, Lisbon is a deeply captivating city. You’ll love it even more with flights from San Francisco, Miami, New York, and Boston for under $400 (though a direct flight will run you a little bit extra). Despite the hills, Lisbon’s an extremely walkable city with plenty of cheap things to see and do. Check out architectural stunners like Miradouro de Santa Luzia, Praça Dom Pedro IV, and Miradouro de São Pedro de Alcântara, all for free; splurge a little on a lot of good food at Time Out Market Lisboa; or head to Belém, where you can eat pastéis de nata at the pastry’s place of origin, Pastéis de Belém, before watching a glorious sunset at the Belém Tower.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger S1 E5 Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Reykjavik, Iceland Typical cost for economy: $800

Average cheap flight deal: $433

, maybe because it was among the very first European countries to open its borders to US citizens, and maybe because there’s a freakin’ erupting volcano that people are flocking to see. While there are only a handful of direct flights to Reykjavik from the US (and it ain’t exactly the cheapest place to be once you land), there’s very little not to love about the city—especially since places like New York, Chicago, Boston, and DC have flight deals under $500 throughout the summer and early fall. Typical cost for economy: $800Average cheap flight deal: $433 Iceland is having another moment , maybe because it was among the very first European countries to open its borders to US citizens, and maybe because there’s a freakin’ erupting volcano that people are flocking to see. While there are only a handful of direct flights to Reykjavik from the US (and it ain’t exactly the cheapest place to be once you land), there’s very little not to love about the city—especially since places like New York, Chicago, Boston, and DC have flight deals under $500 throughout the summer and early fall. Traveling on a budget in Iceland isn’t impossible, with cheap to mid-range accommodations, campgrounds, and donation-based tours on hand. Join a free walking tour with The City Walk, scale Mount Esja, or make Reykjavik your launching pad for a longer road trip around the country. If you’re looking to get your hot springs fix for the low, skip the expensive Blue Lagoon and try the Reykjadalur Hot Springs just 40 minutes from the city for a wilder and cheaper dip.

Athens, Greece Typical cost for economy: $950

Average cheap flight deal: $548

Athens—and all of Greece, for that matter—is no stranger to budget-minded travelers, and the city caters as much to them as it does to resort-lovers. The average flight deals here aren’t as sweet as those in other destinations, but with some flights from Newark starting at $372 and from Miami at $454, there are definitely steals to be had. Typical cost for economy: $950Average cheap flight deal: $548Athens—and all of Greece, for that matter—is no stranger to budget-minded travelers, and the city caters as much to them as it does to resort-lovers. The average flight deals here aren’t as sweet as those in other destinations, but with some flights from Newark starting at $372 and from Miami at $454, there are definitely steals to be had. Once you’ve touched down, free-to-cheap thrills are aplenty. Filopappou Hill is a stunner at sunset and worth the climb, the National Garden is a quiet respite from the bustle, and the darling neighborhoods of Anafiotika and Plaka offer plenty of Instagrammable moments. Even historic spots are cheap: The Acropolis of Athens has €20 admission, but the Acropolis Museum, which houses the artifacts found at the site, is only €10. Or take a bus ride to Delphi, Corinth, or Mycenae and visit the archaeological sites for no more than €12 per.

Barcelona, Spain Typical cost for economy: $850

Average cheap flight deal: $454

When you have as many sunny days as Barcelona, cheap thrills are easy to come by. And with $372 flight deals from New York or Newark and $445 fall prices from San Francisco this year, those cheap thrills are also cheap to get to. Typical cost for economy: $850Average cheap flight deal: $454When you have as many sunny days as Barcelona, cheap thrills are easy to come by. And with $372 flight deals from New York or Newark and $445 fall prices from San Francisco this year, those cheap thrills are also cheap to get to. The obvious way to spend an inexpensive day in Barcelona is either at the beach or strolling the streets. But you can also stop in spots like Can Paixano for cheap glasses of cava, or Calle Blai for street tapas that’ll only run you about a euro each. The best views of the city are also gratis; head to the top of Turó de la Rovira and peep the skyline from old anti-aircraft bunkers. And to view art by one of the 20th-century’s greatest painters, hit the Picasso Museum on Thursdays from 5pm to 8pm or on the first Sunday of each month when admission is free.

Rome, Italy Typical cost for economy: $850

Average cheap flight deal: $425

There’s just something about Italy that makes you want to come back again and again. Luckily, under-$300 fares from Miami and $425 fares from Chicago and New York will help you feel less guilty about making yet another beeline for Rome now that the country’s reopened. Typical cost for economy: $850Average cheap flight deal: $425There’s just something about Italy that makes you want to come back again and again. Luckily, under-$300 fares from Miami and $425 fares from Chicago and New York will help you feel less guilty about making yet another beeline for Rome now that the country’s reopened. Surprisingly, the most quintessentially Roman things you can do are either cheap or completely free. Sipping an espresso outside at Sant’Eustachio? Less than two euros. Strolling through streets casually surrounded by the world’s greatest collection of architecture? Free. St. Peter’s Basilica? Also free, though paying €30 or so for a guided tour will help you skip long lines. Food is the other obvious draw here; for a good and cheap meal, get out of the city center’s tourist trap restaurants and gorge yourself on pasta at Pasta Chef Street Food instead.

Paris, France Typical cost for economy: $850

Average cheap flight deal: $440 Typical cost for economy: $850Average cheap flight deal: $440 Nobody’s mistaking Paris for a “value destination,” but with flights starting at $385 from New York and Newark, as well as the occasional $435 fare from Miami, you can certainly get there for cheap. Listen to the right people and you can do the city for less, with affordable options not limited to taking pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower or Notre Dame. Cathedrals that aren’t famous for their hunchbacks are free and worth a visit, including the Basilique du Sacre-Coeur and the Basilica of St. Denis. The Musée des Arts et Métiers is also free for everyone after 6pm on Tuesdays, after which you can stroll along the Seine with cheap wine, crepes, croissants, and falafel.

Unsplash/Matheus Câmara da Silva

Dublin, Ireland Typical cost for economy: $800

Average cheap flight deal: $438 Typical cost for economy: $800Average cheap flight deal: $438 Eat, drink, and be merry in one of Europe’s best cities for imbibing—and with Aer Lingus deals that’ll fly you out from LA for $489, Chicago for $438, and Newark for $385, we recommend you take the money you saved on travel and buy a pint for every reveler at the pub. Dublin might be the odd European city where hitting all the iconic, tourist-friendly food joints will actually save you money, with fish and chips at Leo Burdock only €10 and ice cream at Teddy's less than €3. You need not exclusively drink here, though a self-guided tour of the Guinness Storehouse’s outdoor area—plus a beer—is only €18. Burn it all off by hiking to the top of Killiney Hill for the best view of the bay, then stroll cost-free through the National Museum and the Science Center at Trinity College. A peek at the fascinating Book of Kells is just €16.

Madrid, Spain Typical cost for economy: $900

Average cheap flight deal: $386

Barcelona might be the Spanish city on everyone’s list, but Typical cost for economy: $900Average cheap flight deal: $386Barcelona might be the Spanish city on everyone’s list, but Madrid is worth carving out time for —especially when you’ve got $386 round trip tickets from Miami, Newark, and New York, or circa $500 deals from Los Angeles and Atlanta. All these hubs also have direct flights, if you’d rather pay more for the extra convenience. While it doesn’t have Barcelona’s tantalizing Gaudi appeal, Madrid does have its own charms—including being one of Europe’s more economical destinations. A visit to Parque del Buen Retiro to admire the Palacio de Cristal is a must, as is a ramble around the city to marvel at its architectural wonders. Visit Museo Nacional del Prado from 6-8 pm Monday through Saturday, and you won’t have to spend a dime. For cheap chow, indulge in croquetas and more at one of the city’s many, many tapas bars before walking it all off along the banks of the Manzanares River, where you’ll find plenty of free or cheap things to enjoy, as well.

Amsterdam, Netherlands Typical cost for economy: $900

Average cheap flight deal: $435

Prices in Amsterdam’s hash bars and red-light district haven’t dropped in years, but at least flights are cheap. Trips from Chicago, Miami, and New York will set you back less than $500 for a round trip this year. Typical cost for economy: $900Average cheap flight deal: $435Prices in Amsterdam’s hash bars and red-light district haven’t dropped in years, but at least flights are cheap. Trips from Chicago, Miami, and New York will set you back less than $500 for a round trip this year. Vices aren’t the only thing to enjoy in the Dutch capital, with plenty to do for well under 10 euros. Just renting a bike and taking in the wonders of engineering that made this marshland a viable city is fascinating, as is the architecture along the canals. Rooftop movies at spots like Floor 17 are popular when the weather is hospitable; non-Heineken brewery tours (including samples!) at Brouwerij de Prael and Brouwerij ‘t IJ can be had for under €10; and climbing the church tower at Westertoren for fantastic views of the old city is absolutely free.

Brussels, Belgium Typical cost for economy: $850

Average cheap flight deal: $485

Brussels can be as cheap or as expensive as you want it to be. But with under $500 flights coming out of Chicago, Miami, and New York, you get off to a great budget-friendly start. Typical cost for economy: $850Average cheap flight deal: $485Brussels can be as cheap or as expensive as you want it to be. But with under $500 flights coming out of Chicago, Miami, and New York, you get off to a great budget-friendly start. This extremely walkable city has many sights to see for free, so prepare to get your steps in. La ​​Grand-Place is worth a stop, even if it is a bit touristy, as are the elegant shopping promenades that pepper the city center. The Parc du Bruxelles, home of the Royal Palace of Brussels, is a quiet spot for resting your weary feet. Then fill your belly with those addicting Belgian frites and Brussels waffles before taking a power nap on your way to Bruges, a mere hour away by train. It’s a pricey destination, but tickets are relatively inexpensive and a self-guided day trip should more than satiate your romantic sensibilities.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Michelle Rae Uy is a Los Angeles freelance travel, tech and gadgets writer covering everything from computing to the latest in green commutes to the best adventures in Europe and Asia. She currently contributes for TechRadar, T3, IGN and Business Insider, as well as Thrillist. When not testing cool gadgets, she spends her time gallivanting around the world and cuddling with her cats, Bow and Arrow.