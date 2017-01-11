Crazy Flight Deal: NYC to Brazil for $350, Round Trip

In case you felt left out of yesterday's Brazilian flight deal (which you totally were if you're in New York), there's a newer, even better deal on offer: $350 round-trip flights from the Big Apple to Foz do Iguaçu, a Brazilian border city that sits right next to the spectacular Iguaçu Falls pictured above.

This time, availability's from mid-August through November, and you'll be flying with LAN Airlines (a partner of American Airlines). Peak cheapness depends on your airport of choice and your desired dates -- Los Angeles and Miami are still in on the deal, with flights starting at $375 and $423 respectively, but flights from Orlando are the cheapest of all, starting at $286 in August. For reference, flights to this part of the world generally run upwards of $1,000, which is way more dollars.