Flights To These 20 Cities Are About To Get Super Cheap For March

March is a lot. There’s Mardi Gras at the top of the month, which devolves into March Madness, spring break, St. Patrick’s Day, and probably a lot of other things involving sports (I assume). March does mean more expensive flights overall, but it also means certain locations actually get less expensive as a response. Connecting flights are normally cheaper than direct, but, when there’s a big spike in demand, prices for flights to airports running a lot of non-stop flights each day often go down.
One of the better, least-stressful ways to go about snagging these deals is turning your search over to Hopper, one of our most tried-and-true travel apps. Those folks crunch all the numbers from millions of past flights to extrapolate which future flights are likely to get cheap at specific times. Here are the top 20 destinations, foreign and domestic, that they expect to see the steepest price-drops in the month of March.
Domestic
March is quite possibly the very best month for visiting Florida. It’s the dry season. It’s not stiflingly hot. And there is, of course, spring break. I myself once spent such a break in Panama City, funneling beer out of a plastic flamingo and tripping over frat bros strewn about the beach in various stages of collapse. You can obviously opt out of participating in the festivities, but be advised that college kids will be going hard at both Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers. Don’t worry; you can still escape to one of the state’s many, many other beaches. Including the nude ones.
1. Fort Lauderdale, Florida -- $197 (48%)
2. Palm Springs, California -- $249 (43%)
3. Charlotte, North Carolina -- $211 (42%)
4. Dallas, Texas -- $163 (41%)
5. Buffalo, New York -- $186 (40%)
6. Fort Myers, Florida -- $183 (36%)
7. Charleston, South Carolina -- $257 (33%)
8. Boston, Massachusetts -- $171 (32%)
9. Baltimore, Maryland -- $149 (32%)
10. Ontario, California -- $242 (31%)
International
Not to be confused with its sister city Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo is a bit more arty and much less overrun by spring breaking locusts, er, college kids. You’ll be able to access the beer-soaked masses if the spirit moves you, but here, you won’t have them underfoot, leaving you free to explore any number of the non-tourist trap Mexican beaches. Or get way out of town to one of my favorite places in Southeast Asia, Bali. (Skip Denpasar, which is often clogged with Australian bros and head at least as far up as Ubud.) Another route for your week off is the unusually cheap Paris option, a perfect jumping-off point for exploring the other parts of France that are not the City of Lights. Or, y’know, catch up with those friends who have moved to Canada.
1. San Jose del Cabo, Mexico -- $325 (37%)
2. Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic -- $386 (35%)
3. Bali, Indonesia -- $560 (34%)
4. Paris, France -- $448 (34%)
5. Tokyo, Japan -- $620 (32%)
6. Vancouver, Canada -- $241 (32%)
7. Oranjestad, Aruba -- $372 (32%)
8. Dublin, Ireland -- $495 (32%)
9. Liberia, Costa Rica -- $506 (32%)
10. Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago -- $769 (30%)
Hopper’s price-drop predictions have historically been about 95% percent accurate, so you can generally trust Hopper. To take advantage of Hopper’s predictions, download the app if you haven’t already and then input the dates and destinations (by city) you have your eye on. Done? Cool. Easy. Now we wait -- Hopper will ping you when prices for the relevant flights have dipped to the lowest they’re predicted to go. Don’t forget to scoop them up. March Madness indeed.
