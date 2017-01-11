Travel

Cheap Flight Deal: Fly from the US to Europe for $99

Flickr/Moyan BRenn

One of the main things keeping Americans from visiting Europe, apart from the child-like portion sizes, is the prohibitive cost: even if you're on the East Coast, a flight to Paris will set you back hundreds of dollars. Unless you use WOW air, that is, since the Icelandic ultra-budget airline just announced flights to Paris and Amsterdam starting at $99

Now, as with most things in life, there are a few conditions to these incredibly low fares. Firstly, that $99 price point only applies to flights from Boston Logan Airport (BOS) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), so unless you're in Boston or DC, you'll have to figure out a way to get there and factor that into your budget.

Secondly, the $99 price point applies to select one-way flights only, and is of course subject to availability -- and then you'll have to pay for little incidentals like checked luggage and your seat. This is a budget airline, remember?

Lastly, there's a pretty specific window of itineraries where these prices are available:

  • BOS to Paris: Thursdays from Oct. 1st through Dec. 12th, 2015, and Jan. 10th through Mar. 10th, 2016.
  • BOS to Amsterdam: Sundays from Oct. 1st through Dec. 13th, 2015, and Jan. 10th through Mar. 10th, 2016.
  • BWI to Paris: Sundays from Oct. 1st through Dec. 13th, 2015, and Jan. 10th through Mar. 10th, 2016.
  • BWI to Amsterdam: Thursdays from Oct. 1st through Dec. 10th, 2015, and Jan. 10th through Mar. 10th, 2016.

 

Despite all these conditions -- and the fact that you'll have to arrange your own, likely more-expensive return flight separately -- $99 is several hundred dollars cheaper than you'll normally pay for comparable itineraries (even $400 is a pretty sweet deal).

Hit up the WOW air website to book a flight and hop on this deal while it lasts, because it most certainly will not last.
 

Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and flight prices to Europe usually give him grey hair. Follow his ultra-budget tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

