Cheap Flight Deal: Fly from the US to Europe for $99

One of the main things keeping Americans from visiting Europe, apart from the child-like portion sizes, is the prohibitive cost: even if you're on the East Coast, a flight to Paris will set you back hundreds of dollars. Unless you use WOW air, that is, since the Icelandic ultra-budget airline just announced flights to Paris and Amsterdam starting at $99.

Now, as with most things in life, there are a few conditions to these incredibly low fares. Firstly, that $99 price point only applies to flights from Boston Logan Airport (BOS) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), so unless you're in Boston or DC, you'll have to figure out a way to get there and factor that into your budget.