2017 Flights to Italy Are on Sale for $400 Right Now

Somebody out there knows Americans are gonna be looking for an escape towards the beginning of next year. Clearly the confusion over the college football playoff and the very real chance of the Buffalo Bills making a playoff run is just too much for people to handle. So a bunch of airlines have slashed airfares to Italy for early next year, like they’re a bunch of YOLO mattress salesmen who just lost their leases.



Those Crazy Eddies of the sky -- Delta, Alitalia, British Airways, United, and TAP Portugal -- are all offering flights to Italy in the $400-and-up range if you book, like, this week. The best deals are out of Boston, Dallas, Miami, New York ,and Philadelphia, though LA, San Fran, DC, Houston, and Atlanta are all pretty cheap too. Your destination? Oh, just a choice between Rome, Milan, Venice, or Bologna. And no, $400 isn't exactly chump change, but probably still less than the Christmas flight you looked up yesterday that seriously made you wonder how much you love you family.