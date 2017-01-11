​11 Amazing Luxury Hotels for $100 or Less

Just because you can spend a lot of money on a hotel (right? no?) doesn't mean you want to. And just because you want to travel on the cheap doesn’t mean you're relegated to the Roach Motel on the highway, four miles from every popular restaurant and tourist attraction. Your flight was probably expensive. But an amazing hotel doesn't have to be.

Here's a rundown of super swank hotels where you can treat yo’self and treat yo’ wallet at the same time -- all for $100 or less.