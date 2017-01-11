The Roaring US Dollar Is Making Mexico Dirt Cheap Right Now

If you're feeling spendy you can board the ferry to Isla Mujeres, a laid-back island off the coast of Cancun. A far cry from the high-octane energy of places in the hotel zone like, say, Señor Frog's, Isla Mujeres is a sleepy fishing village with a lot of character. The town center is only four blocks by six, easy to cover in an afternoon… or in an hour. Scope out the sea wall murals, explore the boardwalk, and find the pirate tomb in the town cemetery. Grab the ferry from Cancun for about $8 round-trip.

Where to eat: Unlike most Mexican cities, Cancun does not have a traditional zocalo. Instead it has Parque de las Palapas, the main plaza where you can find entertainment and affordable street snacks. Tacos are among the most popular food items in Cancun, and for these you'll want to visit Barbacoa de la Tulum on Avenida Tulum. There is also Los de Chiwas on Avenida Bonampak, Carnitas Michoacan on Avenida Las Torres, and Tacos Los Perrones on Avenida Donaldo Colosio. Tacos will never be more than $1 at these traditional stalls, but keep in mind most places run out by 11am and won't make more.