Afterwards, if it's possible, if you've come into money in some way you best not talk about publicly, I'd steer you to Joe's Stone Crab. Easily my favorite restaurant, and also the most Miami restaurant there is. It's a tip to say that you can get the claws cheaper next door at the takeout, and that you can eat them right then and there. If you do this you can also skip a wait of up to two hours to get into the main restaurant. But I don't actually recommend this. If you're going to go to Joe's, go to Joe's. Have the whole experience.

First, wait those hours at the bar. Drink martinis or an expensive mojito. When you finally get called, step inside a dining room that is up-to-date, but which evokes the earliest, 1913-vintage days of Miami Beach. Simple wood tables covered in white cloth. Tuxedoed waiters. Order the large or jumbo claws, hash browns, a chopped salad, and creamed spinach even if you don't like spinach because ordering this side is what you do. Some people dine at Joe's so often they can wander down the menu to order the fried chicken. This chicken is supposed to be fantastic, but I'll never know. If I'm lucky enough to eat at Joe's, I'm getting the stone crabs.