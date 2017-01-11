Travel

Cheap Flight Deal: Virgin America Flights Across the US From $39

By Published On 05/05/2015 By Published On 05/05/2015
iStock/rypson

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

Traveling in style doesn't have to cost a lot of money. Case in point: Virgin America's got a sale going on right now, with one-way flights for as little as $39.

Sample itineraries include flights from Las Vegas to San Francisco for $39, Las Vegas to Los Angeles for $69, San Francisco to Dallas for $145, Chicago to LA for $179, and New York City to LA from $194. If your travel dates are flexible, you’ll find the same prices on return flights.

Related

related

12 of the Most Unbelievably Cheap Paradises on Earth

related

10 Ways to Save Tons of Cash When You Travel in 2015

related

The Cheapest Country to Travel in Is...

related

12 of the Most Unbelievably Cheap Paradises on Earth
Virgin America

While they're not rock-bottom prices, keep in mind this isn't a budget airline. You’ll get to fly with the top-rated US airline, and won't be wondering why you've gotta pay $15 to wear a jacket, or $25 to go to the bathroom on some "budget" carrier. Those are obviously fake fees -- for now, anyway.

The fare sale, which is valid for travel from May 16 through June 10 and from Sept. 8 through Nov. 11, ends May 31 at 11:59pm CT (or June 1 at 12:59am ET). Note: Some routes may need to be booked 21 days ahead of travel and, of course, seats are subject to availability. Meaning you’ll want to get on this fast to secure your spot.

Virgin America

Before all the seats fill up, head over to Virgin America to book your spring and fall vacations now.


Chloe Pantazi is an editorial assistant on Thrillist's travel team. Yes, that's a British accent. No, she doesn't watch Doctor Who. Follow her on Twitter at @ChloePantazi.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Absolute Best Travel Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

related

READ MORE
A Hero Bartender Covered His House in 32,000 Beer Bottles

related

READ MORE
The Last Airline With a Great Frequent-Flyer Plan Is About to Make It Better

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like