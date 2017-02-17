Underappreciated American Cities You Should Totally Move To

St. Petersburg, Florida

A hyper-affordable beach town for the non-retired

City population: 248,429

Cost of living index: 94 (6% lower than US average)

It's a common misconception that the only affordable cities in Florida boast a median age of 105. But for young people who feel like buying their own home, jumping on a fixie for a mural tour, then settling down for a Mother Kombucha and charcuterie at a local farm-to-table restaurant, please allow me to introduce The 'Burg.

About halfway down the west coast of Florida, this peninsula-within-a-peninsula was once dismissed as a Midwestern retiree magnet and working-class armpit. Then in the aughts, some artist types and entrepreneurs decided they wanted to live in a decent city, so they restored a bunch of historic homes, started farmers markets, put murals everywhere, and created a monthly art walk. The Downtown has seen three breweries open up, as well as a live-music venue (Jannus Live) set in the middle of a block of bars, allowing St. Pete to solidify its reputation as the only city in Florida where anyone with half a soul would want to live. And while the average rent of $920 a month might sound like a classic Florida real estate con, it's not.