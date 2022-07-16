Experience a Little Slice of Home in America’s Transient Capital

When Yours Truly, a Bohemian-chic independent boutique hotel in the heart of Washington DC’s Dupont Circle neighborhood, debuted in May 2020, the response was muted. And that’s putting it nicely. Between grounded international travel, the transition to a work-from-home economy, and the immense uncertainty the rapidly developing COVID-19 pandemic provoked, opening a brand new hotel in a city that depends on tourism and business trips was a monumentally risky venture.

“It was tough,” admits general manager Tauseen Malik. “It was really tough. But what we saw was—once some of the restrictions were loosened—the local community really coming in and using the space, embracing us and our partners.”