How a Buddhist Monk at the World's Edge Helped Me Propel the Cubs Into the World Series

This is decidedly not the advice that I want to hear. I personally have suffered for almost 65 years as a fan. I have sought answers to my suffering in my own religion, Judaism, to no avail. And now, on a mountaintop near Paro, Bhutan, thousands of miles from Wrigley Field, I am being told to take heart because of the joy I'd brought to the teams that have caused my suffering. Let's just say that this was a mite overly Buddhist for me.

But I hit upon an idea. I would encourage Rinpoche to adopt this team of mine. Perhaps then he could appreciate my anguish, perhaps even offer help. I told him that I wanted him to become a Cubs fan and, to mark his conversion, I gave him my Hebrew Cubs hat. He accepted it graciously, and put it on at a rakish angle. We'd bonded. And now, like so many of us fans, who have died over and over again, this gentle soul now on his ninth life would come to know true suffering.