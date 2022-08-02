America's Best Country Music Festival Happens in the Last Place You'd Expect

Despite its quiet success, though, the Smokeout wasn’t always such a sure bet. Its original debut coincided with the launch of LEYE barbecue hub Bub City, but even for a city as ‘cue-crazy as Chicago, linking smoked meats with country twang was a bit of a gamble. Thankfully, the team was in good hands.

“We weren't really sure what to think, but Ed Warm, our partner, books all of our talent—he's had Joe's on Weed for, gosh, 25 years now, and he's known for bringing country music to Chicago,” Revel explains. “He had a lot of confidence in our model and that put us at ease. Obviously, Lollapalooza owns Chicago—we're just happy to have people come out and enjoy our event. But the growth year over year? That speaks for itself. Even I started drinking the Kool-Aid.”

As it turned out, hot links and brisket served as the perfect ambassador for country music. Folks from the Chicagoland area gravitated to the fest in droves, enticed by the promise of sizzling pork shoulder, hulking beef ribs, or tender pulled chicken whipped up by some of the country’s most renown pitmasters. And while there, they couldn’t help but tap their toes to the sweet sounds of country’s finest.