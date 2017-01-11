Tripe Salad Is a Spicy Chinese Street Food You Didn't Know You Could Crave

Tripe is... definitely not something we would normally crave, but our pal Trevor James of the Food Ranger is here to broaden our horizons. This traditional Chinese street food is essentially a cold salad of tripe tossed with tons of cilantro, peanuts, spices, and dressed heavily in chili oil. It's served in a little baggie because you've gotta be mobile if you want to keep on exploring all the exotic foods the world has to offer.
