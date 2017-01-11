Travel

Tripe Salad Is a Spicy Chinese Street Food You Didn't Know You Could Crave

By Published On 09/08/2016 By Published On 09/08/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Tripe is... definitely not something we would normally crave, but our pal Trevor James of the Food Ranger is here to broaden our horizons. This traditional Chinese street food is essentially a cold salad of tripe tossed with tons of cilantro, peanuts, spices, and dressed heavily in chili oil. It's served in a little baggie because you've gotta be mobile if you want to keep on exploring all the exotic foods the world has to offer.

Thrillist Video brings you the best local food stories and trends, from barbecue tips to odd jobs around the world.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Steamy Pork Baozi Buns Are Worth the Wait in Chengdu, China
The Explorers

related

READ MORE
Super-Spicy Personalized Sichuan Hot Pot? Hell Yes.
The Explorers

related

READ MORE
Get to Know Filipino Soul Food at NYC's Maharlika
The Explorers

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like