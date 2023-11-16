At Christmas Markets Worldwide, the Holiday Spirit Comes in a Little Red Boot

I’ve chased crunchy worms with mezcal in Mexico, downed rotting shark’s flesh with Brennevin in Iceland, and sampled liquor steeped with scorpions in Thailand, procured from a cave. (I have not had the sourtoe cocktail in the Yukon, but I’ll get to it.) The point is, I’m not the type to get overly dramatic about a few ounces of mulled wine, regardless of the diminutive footwear it came in. But there I was, overly dramatic.

“Maybe it seems romantic—we all like a little bit of kitsch in the Christmastime,” says Nini Haas of HAAS & HAAS, a Viennese tea company that also typically sells punsch and glühwein at the Mahlerstrasse Christmas market. Haas is obviously humoring me while plugging her brand, as she notes that she prefers the white porcelain mugs that her company uses at their restaurant on Stephansplatz 4.

But I know I’m not alone in my affinity for the boot. People scour Vienna for these mugs. When the Chriskindlemarkt in Chicago serves their glühwein in a new little boot, it makes the news. It makes even more news when they don’t, one article going so far as to claim that the market’s organizers “toyed with collectors' emotions.”

And it’s not just Chicago. The boot-shaped mug delights patrons in Christmas markets throughout the country, including Philadelphia and Baltimore. According to Christkindlmarkt marketing manager Leila Schmidt, no one really knows what makes this particular festive mug style so popular. “That’s a good question—we should put it on our next survey,” she says when I ask. “I think a lot of people associate it with Sankt Nikolaus, who we celebrate on December 6. In Germany, you put a boot outside your door and [then] it’s filled with candy for the kids.” Or maybe it’s just, you know, festive.

Whatever the reason, being handed my warm spiced wine in a typical—albeit very nice—mug, left me forlorn. But suddenly, a Christmas miracle! The vendor looked at my face, sensed my despair, and swapped the mug for a little red boot.