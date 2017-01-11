10 American Cities With the Coolest Architecture

Detroit, MI

Detroit is in the midst of a renaissance, and it's one that pays homage to the city's history (and has earned it the title of a UNESCO City of Design). Many of Detroit's long-vacant, century-old skyscrapers have been brought back to life in recent years thanks to a harried flurry of investment and redevelopment efforts both Downtown and in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Idyllic historic districts like Boston-Edison are full of English manor, Tudor Revival, and Italian Renaissance Revival mansions, while Lafayette Park is a residential community envisioned by Mies van der Rohe, a mid-century modern masterpiece of urban planning full of glass-walled townhomes and high-rises. The city's financial, cultural, industrial, and intellectual centers are loaded with late-19th- and early-20th-century buildings designed by a veritable who's who of prominent architects -- Daniel Burnham, Minoru Yamasaki, and Frank Lloyd Wright among them. In addition, Albert Kahn was the foremost industrial architect of his day, and his thumbprint is still visible all over the city: from the beautiful Belle Isle Conservatory to the hulking remnants of the Packard Plant, one of Detroit's most infamous ruins (second only to Corktown's Beaux-Arts Classical-style Michigan Central Station in the thoroughness of its "ruin porn" documentation).