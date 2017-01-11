The Most Clichéd Places to Throw a Bachelor Party

Complain as we might, it's time to accept that bachelor parties are now all-weekend affairs. Affairs that cost half your rent, involve a long flight, and generally leave you in need of another vacation (too bad you're using those vacation days on the actual wedding!). So, if you're going to put your friends through that just to celebrate the end of your bachelorhood, you should at least put some thought into the destination, right?

The country's full of cool cities where your crew can drink, ogle strippers, and eat massive amounts of steak, but for some reason, the basic bros always win out. And every destination bachelor party ends up in one of the same handful of places. Now we want to be very clear here: the cities we mention are actually quite amazing. And if done correctly (maybe consult our local editions!), they are fantastic places full of delicious food and cool places to hang. Problem is, you are on a bachelor party with 15 other guys, and you're not going to any of those places. You're going to do what all other bachelor parties do. To wit: