Follow the Rainbow to One of the Biggest Pride Celebrations in the Midwest

When it comes to Pride in the Midwest, Chicago tends to monopolize a lot of the rainbow-hued fanfare, but a couple states over, a rapidly growing city is giving the Second City a run for its money. Not only is Columbus booming in population—at a much faster clip than any other Midwestern city, making it the nation’s 14th largest—but Ohio’s capital has become a mecca of loud-and-proud queerness of late. It now has the 15th largest LGBTQ+ population in the US, with a Pride festival that’s risen dramatically in popularity.

After originating in 1981, Stonewall Columbus Pride has steadily blossomed in attendance to more than 700,000 (along with some 13,000 marchers in the parade), becoming a beacon of inclusivity, diversity, and acceptance not only for the state, but for the surrounding region. Its increasingly diverse populace continues to broaden the demographics and color the landscape with all tints of the rainbow.

“Part of our vision is to ensure that queer identities are seen across our state and not only in queer spaces,” explains Densil Porteous, executive director and CEO of Stonewall Columbus. “Each year, we’ve worked to make space for the various identities within the LGBTQ+ community, while working to ensure our allies and accomplices are also a part of the moment of recognition and celebration for the queer community.”

And space for various identities is very much needed. Like many a swing state, Ohio’s social politics are fraught with challenges for the community—in most parts of the state, it’s still legal to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people, and recent legislation seeking to ban gender-affirming care is an unfortunate example of harmful policies sweeping the country. Ironic, then, that this type of legislative showdown ensues in a State Capital building surrounded by queer-friendly neighborhoods and businesses, and a Pride festival whose attendance equates the population of Denver. Like Austin is to Texas, or Atlanta is to Georgia, Columbus has emerged as a queer haven for the region, turning this swing state from purple to a twinkling tint of sequin-clad lavender.

“I’ve always felt that it’s been more progressive, even through the moniker of being a ‘cowtown’ in the Midwest,” says Scott Heimlich, owner of longstanding Barcelona Restaurant in German Village. “It’s always felt safer here. We’ve had issues, and we’ve had to be careful, but it’s progressed much faster than other cities. It felt safe to come out for me. I knew I could be who I was in Columbus when I couldn’t in my hometown, a small rural farming community.”

Part of that safety, which comes with general population growth, stems from increased businesses and a Hogwarts-sized university that brings diverse people from all over the world. Says Heimlich: “It makes Columbus more inclusive and understanding.”

It’s no wonder, then, that Stonewall Columbus Pride has grown exponentially too, signaling an overall metamorphosis for a Midwestern city ever on the rise. Surely spurred by the desire to get loud and speak out against discriminatory legislation sweeping the nation, this year’s festivities are certain to be bigger—and prouder—than ever. Following a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival and March is back June 17-18, but before the celebration hits Goodale Park, here’s everything you need to know about one of America’s low-key biggest Pride festivals.