History's 9 Most Murderous Explorers, Ranked by How Awful They Were

These days, anyone with an iPhone and a passport can plan a weeks-long trip, spanning multiple continents, and snapping countless obnoxious selfies along the way. Five centuries ago, though, that same trip would've taken years, and resulted in untold death and destruction. Still probably preferable to selfies, though.

In any case, it's easy to lose sight of how brutal early exploration and trans-oceanic travel used to be. Which is why we decided to look at the nine most murderous global explorers from the Age of Discovery, and rank them according to how heinous their impact on the local population was. Official figures aren't always available, seeing how victors write history, but educated estimates prove these guys were still detestable. Because if they have one thing in common, it's that they were horrible, cruel murderers.