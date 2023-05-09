Connie Wang Shares Her Perfected Travel Packing List in 'Oh My Mother!'

The trip would take us through London, Paris, and Rome, a greatest‐hits tour that would finally bring Qing to all the European destinations she had read about in novels and seen in black‐and‐white pictures of women smoking cigarettes in fascinating clothes against decaying backdrops: Buckingham Palace, Notre‐Dame, the Colosseum… We’d go to places where we could get dressed up and see fine things in person. With only three days in each city, our consumption would be fast and furious, a smash‐and‐ grab affair that would hopefully leave us delirious and depleted, but in the happy sort of way.

We’d need to travel light but look acceptable for a sweeping range of foreign environments in which what you wore determined how little you would be bothered. We’d be on our feet all day, but walking shoes—worn with walking clothes—would be a missed opportunity for fashion moments. The weather, too, would be inconsistent: European springtime brought about chaos in which rain, frost, heat waves, and perfect weather were all equal possibilities.

This was exactly the kind of trip I excel at when it comes to what to pack. I had always been a daydream planner since those early road trips, agonizing over outfit combinations with an unyielding discipline to two masters: economy of space and maximal style. (In college, when I first encountered Joan Didion along with the rest of the women in my dorm, it was her packing list—not her descriptions of naivete and youth, of counterculture, of self‐respect—that got me hooked. Here was a woman who knew the power of the contents of a suitcase, who was not afraid to rewear the same piece many times, who planned for and looked forward to discomfort, who understood that a skirt and flat shoes were like an invisibility cloak. I remember thinking that I could not have dinner with her or hold a conversation with her, but I could certainly travel with her.)

I had my own qualifications. Every Fashion Week required full‐peacocking looks without obvious overlapping of items (but given the small rooms we stayed in, everything had to fit in one checked suitcase and one carry‐on), and I had gotten more efficient with every season, eventually reaching a point where I never brought a single thing I didn’t wear and never had to scramble to dash into an H&M to find something I had forgotten at home. Once, I spent a month on the road during a sabbatical from work, and I fit everything for a five‐country tour into one hard‐shell carry‐on.