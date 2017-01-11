The 12 Coolest Hotels in the West

3. Ultima Thule Lodge

Chitina, Alaska

Why it’s cool: You can’t get any more West, and the only way out there is via one of the lodge’s 5 bush planes, which also transported the wrought-iron stove and sheepskin rug in your cabin, and will take you plane-assisted skiing on virgin back-country slopes. Legendary pilot and hiking guide Paul Claus -- who's compared to Paul Bunyan locally -- will lead you up mountains that don't have a name, on paths no one's ever walked.

Perks! Everything from flight time to the fresh caught salmon is included. Claus is one of the top salmon fishermen in the universe, and once got pulled under -- "chair and all" according to the story above -- by a 1000lb marlin, so you'll probably catch some fish.