Arizona’s Coolest Small Towns Are Filled With Cowboys, Wine, And Mysticism
It’s a state of caves, cosmic vortexes, and living history.
In its not-so-ancient past, Arizona’s dusty desert expanses were home to Indigenous tribes, raucous cowboys, and hopeful miners looking to strike gold. But despite its Old Western roots and relatively recent statehood, Arizona has become one of the country’s fastest-growing states, with its capital of Phoenix firmly planted as the United States’ fifth largest city, attracting nearly 50 million tourists each year to trek the Grand Canyon, see a Spring Training game, or party at the country’s most disorderly and well-attended golf tournament, the Phoenix Open.
Arizona’s small towns are wildly different, yet it’s within their limits that Arizona’s legendary past meets its bright future. Here, ancient civilizations and experimental communities coexist beautifully. From ghost towns and gunfight reenactment sites to vortex-laden spiritual centers, there are layers of unconventionality to explore in the state’s least-populated cities. Arizona has always been prime road-trip country—and these are the towns that deserve a spot on any itinerary.