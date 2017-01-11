What's $100 Really Worth in Your City?

Sure, $100 might have the same value today as it did back when you could get five bees for a quarter, but now we know that the distance a c-note'll take you depends on what state you're in, thanks to last year's data map from the Tax Foundation.

This year, though, they've gone even further and put together a map showing what your $100 is actually worth in each of America's largest metro areas. Who knew San Francisco was so expensive? Oh, that's right, everyone.