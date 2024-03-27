I Spent 7 Days in Costa Rica and This Is What It Cost

The biggest irony of freelancing is that while you’re “free” to make your own schedule, it can be nearly impossible to take time off. Unless you’re a freelancer with consistent, well-paying clients, you’re always hustling up the next gig—and any time away is money lost.

As a freelance writer, I rarely take vacations. But recently, I decided to get my nature fix in one of my favorite places on the planet: Costa Rica. It’s certainly not the most affordable option in Central America, but because I’ve visited previously, I knew I wouldn’t overspend on some of the big tourist attractions and that I would feel more comfortable adjusting plans on the fly if needed. I just wanted a couple of days to enjoy Arenal Volcano, the rainforests, and wildlife near La Fortuna—plus a few more days to top up my Vitamin D on the coast in Playas del Coco.

My goal was to keep the one-week Costa Rica trip under $1,000. Thanks to a $200 flight credit, reasonably priced shuttles, and massive food portions that worked for double meals, I almost pulled it off. But a bad Airbnb that caused me to switch to a more expensive hotel at the last minute pushed me a bit over budget. Here’s a breakdown of what I spent on a solo Costa Rica vacation.

About the traveler

Job: Freelance writer

Annual salary: $20,000-40,000 per year

Location of residence: New York

Age: 41

About the vacation

Where: Costa Rica

How long: Seven days

Planned budget: $1,000

Upfront costs

Flights: $292.46. I booked a last-minute flight from Syracuse, New York to Liberia, Costa Rica, and used a $200 flight credit (the total without the flight credit would have been $492.46).

Hotels/Lodging: $483.66. I spent two nights in an Airbnb in La Fortuna for $98.61, two unplanned nights at Hotel Arenal Montechiari for $177.05, and two nights at Toro Blanco Hotel in Playas del Coco for $208.

Rental car/cabs or rideshares/public transit: $196.84. I paid for two Interbus shared shuttles, one taxi, and one Uber ride.