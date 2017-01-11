America Is Falling Apart! Here's Where You Should Live Instead.

If you hate guns...

Annual mass shootings here in this Once Great Nation now outnumber the days in the year. That's horrifying, but until someone tells the NRA to shove it, this is our reality. While you wait for Congress to grow a spine, head down under!

Move to: Australia

After a gunman killed 35 people in Port Arthur in 1996, the Australian government passed the National Firearms Agreement. The legislation set up a mandatory gun buyback program that took 650,000 weapons out of the hands of citizens. It also required gun owners to prove a "genuine reason" for their particular weapon and instituted waiting periods. Since all that happened, there hasn't been another mass shooting in the country, and firearm suicide and homicide rates declined as well. Although, as John Oliver pointed out, the law did tragically cut down several political careers in their prime.