Couple Who Quit Jobs to Travel Ended Up Scrubbing Toilets, Scooping Poop

Guess what, quitting your stable job to travel the world is still a generally terrible idea.
Earlier this year, a South African couple named Chanel Cartell and Stevo Dirnberger made headlines after they quit their advertising jobs to travel around the world. The couple has been documenting it all on their blog, How Far From Home, and posting pictures of themselves on social media jumping off cliffs in Greece and visiting the fjords in Norway.
So lovely and decadent, right? And, soooooooo Eat, Pray, Love!!! Well, halfway through their year-long trip (they are now in Athens), the couple has written a blog post titled, "Why We Quit Our Jobs in Advertising to Scrub Toilets," to share the "uglier side" of their trip, ie. the fact that they are broke and have been scrubbing toilets, scooping cow poop, and shoveling rocks to make ends meet. Eat, pray, cry yourself to sleep and regret your terrible, impulsive decisions.
Cartell writes, "We eat jam on crackers most days, get roughly 5hrs of sleep per night, and lug our extremely heavy bags through cobbled streets at 1am, trying to find our accommodation."
But a little poop here and a little homelessness there hasn't made them regret their decision. "We have time to brainstorm our own ideas, and push our own creative experiments. It’s like heaven for us," Cartell writes.
Because, heaven is the inside of a toilet bowl?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and would honestly probably clean toilet bowls to jump off that cliff. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com