It's the Year of the Cowboy—Here's Where to Wrangle Up Your Best Wild West Life

A tour group company executive once relayed that the most popular trip for international travelers touching down in the US is a winding romp through the Southwest. In some ways, it makes sense. Our stunning red rocks and wide open space both induce awe and fuel the imagination. And our cowboy history is so richly layered, with Black cowboys, Indigenous ranchers, and Latino vaqueros playing a big part in creating both the myth and the reality of the American West. And yet, it isn’t exactly the nuanced version of the region that those tour groups—and probably many of us—are referencing when we talk about the “Wild West.” No, perhaps one of our country’s most significant cultural exports is the Hollywood-style John Wayne figure, the ruggedly independent (and usually white) maverick who specializes in wrangling outlaws and tipping his cowboy hat just right. There’s even an entire subculture in Japan devoted to it. But this year, we have another Western cultural ambassador to add to the list—one that sings a pretty different tune than Mr. Wayne. Thanks to Beyoncé, who also just became the first Black woman with a number one country song, Vogue Australia has already named 2024 the Year of the Cowboy. So rather than be caught unawares about the intricacies of this truly unique American phenomenon, we’ve put together an introductory primer on cowboy culture designed to make you the best cowperson you can be. Pick out your Wranglers, Stetsons, and your Tecovas, brush up on your Deadwood or Yellowstone (or Farmer Wants a Wife, you do you), and don’t worry—if it’s the Hollywood version you’re after, we’ve got something for you, too. We begin in the most fitting of places, the Houston Rodeo, which kicks off (checks watch) yesterday. Better hop to it, cowpoke.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade is a good cowboy time. | Anastasiia Shadrina/Shutterstock

Ride at dawn to a massive rodeo… In the birthplace of buckaroo Beyoncé herself, you can get a taste of what shaped her interests at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, kicking off on February 27 and running through March 17. The largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world—Elvis has even stopped by and, in 1990, a cowboy-curious Margaret Thatcher—it got its humble start in 1931 as a way to preserve the state’s cattle industry. Today, much of the proceeds from its over 2 million attendees benefit the city’s local scholarships and grants. In addition to all things Western, expect nightly big name musical performances from the likes of Brad Paisley, Major Lazer, Lainey Wilson, 50 Cent, Blake Shelton, and the Jonas Brothers. Need more time to get your broncos in order? The Houston shindig is one of a lengthy PCRA (Professional Cowboys Rodeo Association) event schedule that includes September’s Pendleton Round-Up (that one has a major Indigenous component and comes its own whiskey) and culminates in the National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas this December. Plus, there’s the Bill Pickett Rodeo, the Black Cowboys Tour honoring the Black cowboys and cowgirls that helped build the west, as well as the relatively new Black Rodeo USA, a touring rodeo launched in 2022. There’s the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, the oldest female professional sports league. And don’t forget the Indian National Finals Rodeo, which kicks off in Bylas, Arizona, in March.

Barrel racing at the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo | Carbondale Wild West Rodeo

Or opt for the small town rodeo version Last fall, I was trying my hand at sandboarding at the Killpecker Sand Dunes outside of Rock Springs, Wyoming (pop. 23,196). And luckily for me, my trip just so happened to coincide with the National High School Finals Rodeo. Despite its lofty name, the competition was a relatively low-key affair: Entry couldn’t have cost more than $20, drinks were pretty much limited to huge plastic cups of beer, and the soundtrack was dominated by ‘90s country and throwback rock and roll. Many attendees brought their own bleacher seat backs and were fully invested in individual participants (most likely a family member, if we’re being honest), which made the stakes even more exciting. In other words, it was heaven. So if you truly want to get a feel for the rodeo life in all its chute dogging and ribbon roping splendor but don’t need all the bells, whistles, and carnival rides, get yourself to the small town version. Like the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo in Dubois, Wyoming. Or the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo in Colorado, which kicks off in June and runs weekly throughout the summer. Or the World’s Biggest Fish Fry in Tennessee, accompanied, of course, by a rodeo component. Or this weekend’s Chowchilla Western Stampede in Chowchilla, California (now in its 67th year, the festivities include a very exciting cattle drive through town). Or the Augusta American Legion Rodeo in Augusta, Montana—a charming hamlet boasting a sweet general store and a few excellent bars (check out the Buckhorn), it’s better known for hosting one of the best rodeos in the state. (Bonus: General Admission entry is just $10.)

Learning to rope at Arizona Cowboy College. | Arizona Cowboy College

Learn some tricks in cowboy school Some of you may be thinking, I can watch cowboys anytime on TV, but how can I dust off the chaps I impulse-bought and actually put them to use? Since 1969, Arizona Cowboy College in Scottsdale has been turning city slickers—and those with real-life aspirations to work on a ranch—into bonafide working cowboys. You might arrive not knowing the front end of your steed from its rear, but after a couple days, you’ll be a pro at brushing, grooming, saddling, mounting, and riding, and most importantly, not getting the daylights kicked out of you. All that plus the skills it takes to work on a real cattle farm, including finding missing steers, branding and castrating, vaccinating, separating the mamas from the calves, fixing fences, checking water supplies, and helping other ranchers. The only thing they can’t teach you is the swagger. For some luxury immersion, Triple Creek Ranch in Montana offers Cowboy School twice each year. The three-day program takes beginners and arms them with roping, trail riding, and many other Western skills. The next session begins March 27.

Working cowgirls at the Flathead Lake Lodge dude ranch. | Flathead Lake Lodge

Book a stay at a real dude ranch Speaking of cowboy school, dude ranches hit the scene in the 1880s and quickly became a hotspot for East Coasters and Midwesterners longing to experience a fresh air vacation away from the crowds (“Dude” was slang for a city-dweller.). Throughout the ensuing decades, their popularity continued to surge, thanks to pop culture phenoms like like Buffalo Bill Cody’s vaudevillian (and harmfully stereotypical) “Wild West Show,” and none other than former President Teddy Roosevelt, who visited one of the first dude ranches in the Dakota Badlands and ended up liking it so much that he bought his own ranch nearby. At first, visiting ranches was free—Western hospitality dictated that anyone who wanted to come and learn the cowboy life was welcome. But as more and more people stopped by for outdoor therapy, it became obvious that the properties were going to have to start charging. Much like the resorts of the Borscht Belt, these ranches became a home away from home where visitors could learn to fish, horseback ride, hike, and more (at some, you could also get over your marriage, as with the divorce ranches in Nevada). Today, there are about 100 ranches registered with the Dude Ranchers Association, which is a good place to start. For your next Western adventure, consider working the third-generation family-owned and -operated Flathead Lake Lodge in Bigfork, Montana (about 40 miles from Glacier National Park), the Eatons’ Ranch in Wyoming, founded in 1879 on the Old Bozeman Trail, or the Ranch at Rock Creek, stashed just outside scenic Philipsburg, Montana.

Cowboy poet Baxter Black found a good use for the microphone stand. | Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Attend a cowboy poetry gathering As long as there have been cowboys, there has been cowboy poetry, verses and stories created to express their unique experiences interacting with the natural world—or just silly campfire limericks to entertain each other on long trail rides. These days, cowboy poetry gatherings uphold that same tradition while looking to the future, evolving to reflect the dynamic, ever-changing reality of contemporary Western life. The biggest of such events is the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada, held each February, but there are other gatherings throughout the year including the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering in August, Utah’s Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous in March, the Texas-based Salado Cowboy Poetry & Music Gathering in May, and more.

The artist C.M. Russell was inspired by the people around him. | The C.M. Russell Museum

Get ready for your photo op on the Mescal Movie Set in Arizona. | Grossinger/Shutterstock

Pose for the camera on a Western movie set We get it—sometimes the only Western touchstone you have is John Wayne and his trusty steeds. After all, while the Duke might not have accurately reflected real life ranchers, he and the many onscreen legends he inspired made up a massive part of American popular culture. But before you head out to Sedona or the striking Alabama Hills, start with a visit to the Museum of Western Film History in Lone Pine, California, where century-old movie gear shares shelf space with props and other artifacts from a plethora of classic Westerns. Afterwards, scope out photo-ops at an abandoned movie set. The most famous might be Pioneertown, thanks to its proximity to the Coachella Valley and its eponymous music festival. Or swing through Kanab, Utah, a.k.a. Little Hollywood, whose red rocks have formed the backdrop to familiar faves like The Lone Ranger and Billy the Kid. There’s also the legendary Mescal Movie Set just outside Benson, Arizona, famous for its appearances in Tombstone and The Quick and the Dead, among others. Even better, it’s still a working set, and offers public tours. Or you can visit the real deal: Deadwood isn’t just a hit HBO franchise, but also a dusty town in South Dakota that leans hard into its wild past. (Don’t worry, there’s no actual gunslinging required.)

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.