Crazy European Liquors You Absolutely Have to Try

Jägermeister, the original European liquor that took the US by storm and has fueled pretty much every fraternity party since the Freemasons, will always be near and dear to our hearts. Nobody's denying that. But Jäger is also just the tip of the ice luge when it comes to strong (and strange) tipples from across the pond. Here are eight more you'll want to seek out on your next European holiday.

Boza

Bulgaria

Boza only contains 0.5% alcohol, but it still had to be on this list -- after all, it’s considered to be where the word "booze" comes from. Boza is a malt beverage made from fermented wheat, usually enjoyed as part of a hearty breakfast in Bulgaria. For the non-connoisseur, however, it tastes like a sour yeast slop that’s been percolating for days in a bread maker.