This is What a Shark Attack Looks Like, Up Close

Sharks are both beautiful and terrifying -- until one of them tries to chew through your diving cage, at which point they become exclusively terrifying.

That's what happened in the above video, captured via GoPro by a tourist named Hillary Rae while shark cage diving. Drawn to the cage by a dangling bait bag, the 11.5ft-long Great White (of course it's a Great White) quickly discovers a more enticing meal -- live, human bait -- and proceeds to try and tear open the diving cage with its teeth. It's enough to make a grown man cry, or at least make the water around him a lot warmer.

The cage actually holds up remarkably well against the shark's toothy advances, proving that we might be a bit too paranoid about the whole "hungry shark busting through steel bars" thing. Does that make us feel any better about dangling ourselves among hungry sharks for the thrill of it? Yeah, not so much.