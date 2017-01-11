Travel

This Is Why Cage Diving With Sharks Is Stupid

Published On 06/18/2015
Youtube/Paul Whittaker

Generally speaking, we humans have the whole "being on land" thing locked down pretty hard. And yet, every year thousands of people decide to forego their terrestrial dominance by suspending themselves in shark-infested waters, with nothing but thin metal bars standing between them and a toothy, Quint-like death. Maybe they get a cool photo out of it... or maybe this happens:


Yeah, no thanks. The video was shot by Paul Whittaker in the waters around Mexico's Guadalupe Island -- an area known for its high quantities of Great White sharks. Depending on the kind of person you are, that's either a huge selling point or a great reason to never, ever visit. Either way, the cage in the video held fast against the overenthusiastic shark, so that's something at least.


Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he prefers to admire sharks from afar. Follow his aquarium tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

