The University of Tennessee's rotting corpse farm

Knoxville, Tennessee

There is a 2.5-acre forest full of rotting human corpses at the University of Tennessee, but it's nothing to worry about -- the bodies are meant to be there. The Knoxville institution is home to the country's first "body farm," a facility where forensic anthropologists and FBI agents get a close-up view of what happens when you die.

Anthropologist Dr. William M. Bass established the body farm in 1971 to advance the study of decomposition. Bodies are buried or left exposed within the wooded plot so they can be observed at various stages of the postmortem process.

By analyzing the effects of weather and insect activity on decomposition, students and researchers are better able to estimate the time of death. Law enforcement agencies also use the facility to sharpen criminal investigation skills -- FBI agents, for example, practice exhuming and identifying human remains. The body farm is not open for tours, but its staff members give talks, and the facilities are open to researchers.