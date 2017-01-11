Creepy Cloaked Meat Thrower Goes Viral, People Lose Their Shit

August has been a hot time for supernatural creepiness: first the Lizard Man popped up, then a UFO appeared over a Virgin Atlantic flight, and now some creepy witch-type character's been spotted skulking around the city of Gastonia, NC. If Ghostbusters is any indication, this uptick of spooky behavior means we're clearly witnessing the coming of Judgment Day.
Or, y'know, hoaxes.
This most recent viral spookshow came about when the two photos above were posted on a Facebook group called One Man's Junk, showing a pale figure in a dark cloak behaving the way you'd expect a pale figure in a dark cloak to behave: creepily.
The photos were allegedly taken near the Hudson Woods apartment complex, although local police have said there's no way to know for sure where it was actually taken. Naturally, this didn't stop the rumor mill from churning away, and it was only a matter of time before the figure was tied to reports of raw meat being left at a playground near the complex.
Again, though, the only thing connecting these two events is the panicked musings of worried parents, and/or the mischievous pot-stirring of Internet trolls.
In other words, expect the witch barbecue to commence shortly. And with playground meat for an appetizer.
Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he’s pretty sure that's him in the photo. Follow his mysterious tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com