Creepy Cloaked Meat Thrower Goes Viral, People Lose Their Shit

The photos were allegedly taken near the Hudson Woods apartment complex, although local police have said there's no way to know for sure where it was actually taken. Naturally, this didn't stop the rumor mill from churning away, and it was only a matter of time before the figure was tied to reports of raw meat being left at a playground near the complex.

Again, though, the only thing connecting these two events is the panicked musings of worried parents, and/or the mischievous pot-stirring of Internet trolls.

In other words, expect the witch barbecue to commence shortly. And with playground meat for an appetizer.