Meet the Pilots Who Scatter Cremains Across America

But to find another aircraft with that kind of cut in it again, I don't know if that's very likely. I could scatter another way, but I don't know how well it would work and this job is so important I don't want to do a poor job of it. Plus there are regulatory issues. The whole thing about scattering ashes falls under crop dusting, believe it or not. And you never want to do it in a helicopter because the physics of it will just pull those ashes right back into the cabin.

In my case, I'd do it with a co-pilot and myself. The co-pilot would be in charge of dumping the ashes and I'd be in charge of flying the plane. Mostly you're going out over the ocean, and even then you have to get the EPA involved since your cargo is considered hazardous waste. The EPA will only allow you to do it three miles out from shore and you have to send them the exact latitude and longitude. We'd give a map to the client with a Google Earth overlay so they knew exactly where the ashes were being scattered. Everyone was super thankful.