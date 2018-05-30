Sponsored

Cross “Climb A Glacier” Off Your Bucket List In Alaska

By Published On 05/30/2018 By Published On 05/30/2018
Thrillist Video

More Like This

related

You Can Soar Above South Dakota’s Black Hills in a Hot-Air Balloon

related

Des Moines’ Zombie Burger Will Create the Burger Of Your Dreams… Or Nightmares

related

Fromagination is a Cheese Lover’s Paradise

related

The Mall of America is Exactly as Insane as You Would Hope

Hike just three miles through one of the largest temperate rainforests in the world (that just so happens to be in Alaska) and you’ll reach one of the country’s prime destinations: the Mendenhall Glacier. From the top, you’ll have jaw-dropping views of the Alaskan landscape, and also see frozen rivers and crevices. It’s chilly, for sure, but a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Stuff You'll Like