Hike just three miles through one of the largest temperate rainforests in the world (that just so happens to be in Alaska) and you’ll reach one of the country’s prime destinations: the Mendenhall Glacier. From the top, you’ll have jaw-dropping views of the Alaskan landscape, and also see frozen rivers and crevices. It’s chilly, for sure, but a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Cross “Climb A Glacier” Off Your Bucket List In Alaska
By Thrillist Published On 05/30/2018 By Thrillist @Thrillist Published On 05/30/2018