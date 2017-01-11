Darth Vader's Slumming It now as an Airport Worker

Once a swaggering Sith lord, Darth Vader and a handful of his loyal Storm Troopers have fallen a far, far way since things blew up on the Death Star. In fact, now they're relegated to schlepping luggage around at the airport.

OK, it wasn't actually Darth Vader, or even Dark Helmet, since they're fictional characters. But a group of volunteers dressed up in Star Wars garb wished travelers a happy May 4th, or as it has now been christened, “Star Wars Day," at Denver International Airport yesterday. The marketing ploy made for some great images. Take a look.

Here the Storm Troopers patiently wait for their lord to arrive.