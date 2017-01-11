Get Up to North America's Most Remote Party Capital

Your new year-round escape is called Dawson City. It was base town of the Klondike Gold Rush, at the junction of the Yukon and Klondike Rivers. At its height, 40,000 people lived there, fueling rowdy, dirty streets, gambling houses, brothels, and saloons galore. But 120 years later, only 1,300 souls still call it home. Yet the city's slogan -- "Where the North Comes to Play" -- recalls those debauched days at the edge of creation. Every weekend it's full of folks who make the long trip from all over Canada, Europe, and the US to cut loose in the middle of nowhere.



It's also a place where Canadian college students who want to say "screw the man" come to work in the bars, casinos, and hotels for a summer while living in a tent across the Yukon River in West Dawson. They're joined by 20-somethings looking for direction, who come to get away from it all and figure out their futures. What results is a city is packed with uncommitted young people and tourists, which is never not a recipe for a party.