Sichuan Fried Numbing Buns Are More Edible, Delicious Than They Sound

Trevor James of the Food Ranger is in Butuo, in South Sichuan, China, this time for something unexpected. He claims the line is well worth the wait for these specialty flatbreads that are... get this... numbing. These delicious doughy discs are filled with beef and Sichuan peppercorns and fried to crispy perfection. Somehow these breads cause a numbing effect while still getting their aromatic flavors across the tongue. Worth the wait (and the... pain)?
