Travel

Sichuan Fried Numbing Buns Are More Edible, Delicious Than They Sound

By Published On 08/04/2016 By Published On 08/04/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Trevor James of the Food Ranger is in Butuo, in South Sichuan, China, this time for something unexpected. He claims the line is well worth the wait for these specialty flatbreads that are... get this... numbing. These delicious doughy discs are filled with beef and Sichuan peppercorns and fried to crispy perfection. Somehow these breads cause a numbing effect while still getting their aromatic flavors across the tongue. Worth the wait (and the... pain)? 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Searching Pengzhou, China for Spicy Noodles and Crispy Duck
The Explorers

related

READ MORE
Get to Know Filipino Soul Food at NYC's Maharlika
The Explorers

related

READ MORE
Steamy Pork Baozi Buns Are Worth the Wait in Chengdu, China
The Explorers

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like