Delta's Meltdown Will Mean Huge Payouts for Some Travelers

And be warned: "In many cases, travel insurance won't cover cancellation due to an airline's computer glitch, though more limited coverage may be available for extra expenses, like hotels or meals, due to the delay," Squaremouth spokeswoman Rachael Taft said.

At least two insurers, AXA Assistance USA and Tin Leg, have said they'll cover customers affected by the Delta outage to the full extent of their policies, according to Airfarewatchdog founder George Hobica. He added that he would expect most travel insurance policies to cover expenses related to delayed flights, such as meals or hotels.

Christina Ausland-Franzen, 33, a mother of three from Pillager, Minnesota, is banking on that. Her Delta flight originally scheduled for Monday night ended up being delayed for more than 26 hours. She said that by Tuesday evening she'd racked up about $600 in expenses, including hotel costs, for her family of four while waiting for her flight, which she hoped would be covered by her Allianz travel insurance policy.