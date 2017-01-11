Travel

Delta Bans Shipment of Big Game Hunting 'Trophies'

Published On 08/03/2015
Flickr/arnolouise

Following the recent killing of famous lion Cecil by an American dentist, Delta has announced it will no longer transport big game "trophies."

The airline joins Air France, KLM, Iberia, IAG Cargo, Singapore Airlines, and Qantas in the ban, The New York Times reports. They've all vowed to not carry big game like elephants, rhinos, and lions as cargo.

The ban actually began in April by South African Airways, with Emirates, Lufthansa, and British Airways joining later. Delta is the only US airline with direct service between the US and Africa, and it was reportedly holding out on joining the ban for a while, but changed its mind after receiving pressure from various activists and a Change.org petition. 

In a statement, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said, "Effective immediately, Delta will officially ban shipment of all lion, leopard, elephant, rhinoceros and buffalo trophies worldwide as freight... Delta will also review acceptance policies of other hunting trophies with appropriate government agencies and other organizations supporting legal shipments."

Brooklyn-based petition agency SumofUs is urging all global airlines to join in the ban in the wake of Cecil's death. 

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

