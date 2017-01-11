Delta Bans Shipment of Big Game Hunting 'Trophies'

Following the recent killing of famous lion Cecil by an American dentist, Delta has announced it will no longer transport big game "trophies."

The airline joins Air France, KLM, Iberia, IAG Cargo, Singapore Airlines, and Qantas in the ban, The New York Times reports. They've all vowed to not carry big game like elephants, rhinos, and lions as cargo.

The ban actually began in April by South African Airways, with Emirates, Lufthansa, and British Airways joining later. Delta is the only US airline with direct service between the US and Africa, and it was reportedly holding out on joining the ban for a while, but changed its mind after receiving pressure from various activists and a Change.org petition.