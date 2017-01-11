Delta: Our Solution to the Overhead Bin Battle Actually Works

We're only one month into Delta's Early Valet test program, and the airline already appears to be claiming victory, stating that the program has resulted in reduced boarding times and increased customer satisfaction -- although, would they really admit if it were a failure?

In case you forgot, here's Early Valet in a nutshell: in order to decrease boarding times, gate agents preload the carry-on bags of select passengers, placing them in the overhead bin above the passenger's assigned seat approximately 45 minutes before departure.

The program's currently being tested with select flights departing from Delta's domestic hub airports (JFK, MSP, SEA, and ATL), and according to Delta, targeted flights have seen both a 90-second decrease in boarding time and an 8% increase on customer satisfaction. One customer was even quoted as saying “This program really is one of the best things an airline has done in a very long time," which, admittedly, is a lot like congratulating an arsonist for building you a toolshed.