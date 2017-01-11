Has Delta Solved the Battle for Overhead Bin Space?

It's a tale as old as time (or at least as old as air travel) -- you finally make it onto the plane, only to find the overhead bin above your seat's been taken up by someone on the other side of the plane. This forces you to take someone else's overhead space, forcing them to do the same, and so on to infinity. But it doesn't have to be this way!
Delta's working on a new solution to this perennial storage struggle, and it actually sounds promising. It's called Early Valet, and here's the basic idea: instead of waiting for your section to be called, gate agents will take carry-on bags from interested passengers and place them in the overhead bin that corresponds with their seat number. That way, you can board the plane and get right into your seat, secure in the knowledge that your bag's right above you. Granted, there's always the chance of human error, but... hell, we've gotta try new things, because this current system sucks.
After testing Early Valet in Atlanta last year, the airline expanded the service this week to include select departures from New York, Detroit, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. Early Valet will be available to passengers from now through August, so hopefully it'll take off during this trial period and be more widely implemented in the future.
