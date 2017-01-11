Travel

Good Guy Delta Buys 125 Pizzas for Passengers on Delayed Planes

By Published On 05/29/2015 By Published On 05/29/2015
Thrillist/Sebastian Davis

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Considering all the different ways that airlines are trying to screw you, it's safe to say customer service is all but dead in the air travel industry. That is, until you hear Delta threw an impromptu pizza party for some of its delayed flights on Tuesday.

Heavy thunderstorms in Georgia wreaked havoc on flights in and out of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, resulting in 63 redirected Delta flights -- the third-highest number in the carrier's history -- including six planes that got rerouted to Knoxville. Passengers were understandably restless by the time their planes finally landed on the tarmac at Knoxville, until they learned that help was on the way.

Help in the form of 125 pizza pies.


Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean
Caribbean Week

related

READ MORE
Famous World Landmarks Seen From Space Are Totally Breathtaking

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in New Orleans Besides Eating and Drinking
Destination NOLA

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like