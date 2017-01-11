Good Guy Delta Buys 125 Pizzas for Passengers on Delayed Planes

Considering all the different ways that airlines are trying to screw you, it's safe to say customer service is all but dead in the air travel industry. That is, until you hear Delta threw an impromptu pizza party for some of its delayed flights on Tuesday.

Heavy thunderstorms in Georgia wreaked havoc on flights in and out of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, resulting in 63 redirected Delta flights -- the third-highest number in the carrier's history -- including six planes that got rerouted to Knoxville. Passengers were understandably restless by the time their planes finally landed on the tarmac at Knoxville, until they learned that help was on the way.