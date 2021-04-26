Meet the Nomad Championing Flex Work for Women

Why do you feel flex work is particularly important for women?

Vasquez: Whew. Topics like this are close to my heart. Although the balance is changing, women still tend to be the primary caregiver in the household, so having flexibility around when and where they complete their work prevents them from feeling the need to decelerate their careers, or even leave the workforce altogether.

And another thing is the benefits for women who are breastfeeding. A lot of companies just don’t have adequate mothers’ rooms. And so flex work allows women to work from home and pump comfortably. Most co-working spaces actually have mothers’ rooms set up—or at least something better than a company bathroom stall. On Deskpass we have a mothers’ room [search] filter.

And there are definitely also benefits in being able to choose female-focused coworking spaces.

Vasquez: I’ve been to more than 400 co-working spaces around the world, and there’ve been a few times I’ve walked in and it’s like, 40 tech dudes not used to having women in there. And it doesn’t happen often, but the fact that it’s actually happened a few times in my life was like, okay.

I think these female-focused spaces are a great addition to the industry. I was talking to a friend who had just joined EvolveHer in Chicago (an event and workspace dedicated to advancing women professionally), and she was like ‘honestly, I got sick of getting hit on in workspaces. I’d be sitting and some guy would be oogling me. I love it here: I even dress up before I come in, and women compliment my outfits.’ Women are more likely to network when it’s a safer environment. Co-working spaces in my opinion are one of the best places to expand your business or expand your network. But as a woman, approaching a man often can feel worrisome of how it will get construed.